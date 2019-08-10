Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $46.70 Million; River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $18.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 325,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 505,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, down from 830,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 491.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 491,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 591,631 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.31 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

