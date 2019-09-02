Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position By $943,500; Veritiv (VRTV) Shorts Raised By 15.31%

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. VRTV’s SI was 460,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 399,000 shares previously. With 88,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)’s short sellers to cover VRTV’s short positions. The SI to Veritiv Corporation’s float is 3.7%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 131,840 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas

Credit Suisse Ag decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 19.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1,020 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 4,215 shares with $3.90M value, down from 5,235 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,834 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 26,526 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 4,542 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 53,119 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 24,415 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,674 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 3,316 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 8,971 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,975 shares. 190 were reported by Markston Ltd Co. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 6,242 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 29,443 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 65,205 shares. State Street holds 56,752 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity. Tanner David Allen also bought $459,223 worth of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) on Tuesday, March 26.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Moderna Inc stake by 452,209 shares to 1.05M valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 323,357 shares and now owns 423,357 shares. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) was raised too.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,928 activity. On Monday, May 20 Flitman David E bought $23,928 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 1,200 shares.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veritiv (VRTV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritiv Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Veritiv Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 4 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 217 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management stated it has 34,112 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 433,601 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus stated it has 6,300 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 69,000 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 13 shares. 23 are held by Synovus Fin. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,787 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 9,100 shares. 35,713 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Limited Company. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. 51,400 are owned by Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab.