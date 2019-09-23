Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Its Wendys Co (WEN) Holding by $1.51 Million as Valuation Declined; Harvest Management Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Trimmed by $714,000 as Shares Declined

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 135,737 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 79,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 152,867 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 232,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 16,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited holds 8,930 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Yakira Cap Mngmt invested in 66,300 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 780,000 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 171,985 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 1,113 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.82% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Ghost Tree Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 243,474 shares. Citigroup owns 139,018 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 2,255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 39,548 shares to 64,691 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) by 58,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gannett Co Inc.

