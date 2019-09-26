Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Its Amgen (Put) (AMGN) Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised By $8.65 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 77.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 42,405 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 97,281 shares with $19.90 million value, up from 54,876 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $208.22. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN DOES NOT SEE ITALY SPREADS WIDENING TO LEVELS THAT WOULD CREATE SYSTEMIC RIPPLE EFFECTS ACROSS EURO ZONE; 07/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 12% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN) stake by 32.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 23,000 shares as Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,800 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 70,800 last quarter. Amgen Inc (Put) now has $117.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 1.60M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 220,010 shares to 137,315 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 9,877 shares and now owns 135,101 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 714,710 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.05 million shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt owns 42,175 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32,235 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,196 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,402 shares. First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 1,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment owns 30,670 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 63,157 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,812 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,250 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,258 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 384,808 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.54% above currents $208.22 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) stake by 23,442 shares to 53,315 valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 2.06M shares and now owns 2.25M shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.30% above currents $195.38 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $22500 target. Mizuho downgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, August 19. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $21200 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

