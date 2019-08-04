Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Eqt (EQT) Holding By $37.09 Million; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Shorts Up By 3.2%

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) had an increase of 3.2% in short interest. CFFN’s SI was 4.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.2% from 4.54M shares previously. With 273,400 avg volume, 17 days are for Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s short sellers to cover CFFN’s short positions. The SI to Capitol Federal Financial Inc’s float is 3.57%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 225,488 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 78.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.85M shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 510,188 shares with $10.58 million value, down from 2.36M last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.39M shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 105.07 million shares or 0.46% less from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 17,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). 52,823 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 30,000 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 12.59M shares. Millennium Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 294,392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 60,074 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 596,441 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 12,500 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1.75M shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Voya Investment Management Lc has 54,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. The insider Centofanti Erin R. bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. Jenkins Donald M. bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895. Another trade for 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. 1,496 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Reinhart Prns Inc has invested 1.59% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 16,783 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.40 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 50,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1,800 shares. Sit Invest holds 6,200 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 40,765 shares. 413,335 are owned by Quaker Invs Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 182,934 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 45,508 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 523 shares. Westwood Hldg holds 12,445 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.