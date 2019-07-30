Credit Suisse Ag Has Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Holding; C&J Energy Services (CJ) SI Decreased By 6.06%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) had a decrease of 6.06% in short interest. CJ’s SI was 2.96 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.06% from 3.15 million shares previously. With 448,100 avg volume, 7 days are for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)’s short sellers to cover CJ’s short positions. The SI to C&J Energy Services Inc’s float is 4.89%. The stock increased 20.22% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 2.07M shares traded or 105.27% up from the average. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 49.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 29/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys Into C&J. Energy Services Inc; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA HAS RESIGNED; 20/04/2018 – DJ C&J Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CJ); 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EBITDA $73.7M; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNED; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Retains Executive Placement Firm to Assit in Recruiting New CFO; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Rev $553M

Credit Suisse Ag increased Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) stake by 1811.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 201,100 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 212,200 shares with $33.72 million value, up from 11,100 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) now has $125.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 814,870 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 0.26% or 246,900 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 59,534 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 325,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natl Bank has 0.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 402,670 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.04% or 32,721 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 20,914 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 18 shares. Independent Inc accumulated 44,775 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.02% or 4,472 shares. 26,502 were reported by Chemical State Bank. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Whitnell holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,296 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) stake by 7,864 shares to 36,514 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beigene Ltd stake by 32,895 shares and now owns 83,847 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRCG, SHRC, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NRCG, PCMI, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.