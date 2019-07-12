Credit Suisse Ag Has Boosted Holding in Matson (MATX) as Market Value Rose; Cvs (CVS) Position Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 18,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 150,562 shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 26,223 shares to 27,948 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myokardia Inc by 21,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,089 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Matson On Schedule to Meet IMO 2020 Emission Regulation – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Logistics Unit Helps Matson In 2019’s First Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 10,313 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 13,039 shares. 8,945 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Fmr Limited reported 44,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 800 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 8,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 2.61M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Bankshares De accumulated 760 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.02% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 6,454 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 98,599 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 46,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Setting The Stage For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CVS Health (CVS) July weekly 59 strike active after White House pulls proposal to eliminate drug rebates – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) by 15,050 shares to 79,614 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).