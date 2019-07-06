Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by $699,078 as Share Price Declined; Moreno Evelyn V Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased as Market Value Declined

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 6,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $80.46 lastly. It is down 23.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 4,903 shares. Artal Group reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 3,283 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsr. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.04% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 300 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 37,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 13,400 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 8,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.01% or 4,903 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.52 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $-2.58 per share. After $-3.03 actual EPS reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.83% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 54,912 shares to 605,722 shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 78,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

