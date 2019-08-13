Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $3.99 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $1.88 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 2.06 million shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 73,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 226,828 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, down from 300,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 2.82 million shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors

