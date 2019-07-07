Credit Suisse Ag Cut Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by $465,120 as Share Price Declined; Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 51,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,229 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 477,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 499,319 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,687 shares to 17,313 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 66,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,229 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.98M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 277,200 shares to 307,200 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 539,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,802 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

