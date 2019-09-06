Credit Suisse Ag Cut Exelon (EXC) Position by $14.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; Winslow Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $200.87. About 79,544 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 283,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.25M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 949,431 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 83,963 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17,523 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management reported 9,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc reported 22,406 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 9,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0.08% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.01% stake. Security National reported 400 shares stake. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.57% or 193,719 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,376 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 666,178 shares to 766,178 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 6,517 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd holds 67,038 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 1.01M shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 28,317 shares. Interest Invsts accumulated 0.25% or 11.72 million shares. Victory Management holds 0.11% or 949,594 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 47,365 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.22% or 23,546 shares in its portfolio. Rech Glob Invsts stated it has 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Advsrs Asset Inc has 18,447 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 10,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.