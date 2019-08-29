Credit Suisse Ag Cut By $3.63 Million Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 44.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 139,650 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 175,010 shares with $4.63M value, down from 314,660 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 182,423 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.79% above currents $63.57 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17. See Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Top Pick Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 88.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $70.0000 60.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 70.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 0.21% or 390,168 shares. Montecito State Bank And Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 749,989 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Co. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324,656 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,230 shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated holds 86,792 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Security National Trust holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,178 shares. Natl Asset Inc holds 11,709 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 154,884 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 199,513 shares. Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 3,170 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6.96M shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 54,102 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,560 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 1.27 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $80.51 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 24.77% above currents $27.65 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $32 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited invested in 96,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 1,568 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 30,685 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 120,095 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 21,969 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 5.21M shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,132 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 35,000 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 17,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 209,130 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 0% or 375,510 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 4,210 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 105,803 shares to 109,903 valued at $191.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 370,300 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was raised too.