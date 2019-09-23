Credit Capital Investments Upped Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding By $803,894; Dodge & Cox Has Increased Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) Holding By $900,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 127.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 401,947 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 717,721 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 315,774 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $846.86M valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 7.60M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Dodge & Cox increased Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 100,000 shares as Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Dodge & Cox holds 9.24 million shares with $87.02M value, up from 9.14M last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding Sa now has $76.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 11.86 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T

Dodge & Cox decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 19.19 million shares to 320,340 valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc stake by 128,314 shares and now owns 11.77M shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 20,191 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 311,331 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 364,400 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 700 shares. Covalent Prtn Ltd Liability owns 556,480 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 2.01 million shares. Qs Lc has 25,400 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 19,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 134,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 28,195 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,799 shares. Adage Ltd Llc invested in 75,000 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065. The insider Beder Tanya S bought $115,695.