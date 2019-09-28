Credit Capital Investments Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $495,000 as Stock Price Declined; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Its Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 126,099 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com invested in 29,173 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 250,459 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corp. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% stake. Charter Tru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.02% or 728 shares. 46,330 were reported by Shikiar Asset. Macquarie Gru invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 4,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arrow stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 1,788 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,490 shares stake. Agf reported 62,894 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon Petroleum CEO To Resign – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 34,657 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 113,849 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 153,545 shares. Cambridge Invest holds 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 10,705 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co reported 41,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd holds 0.03% or 32,829 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 72,717 shares. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 148,203 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Inv has 207,166 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.19% or 176,568 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,815 shares. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 17,737 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SolarWinds Orion Suite v3.0 Approved for Use Within the DoD – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MAV And MHI – When Too Good To Be True Is Just That – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “These Were the Worst-Performing Stocks on the TSX Last Week – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 02, 2019.