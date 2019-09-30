Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Market Value Rose; Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $3.38 Million as Stock Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 272,227 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 16.32M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investors invested in 12.24M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 11,100 were accumulated by Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Company. Systematic Fin Limited Partnership reported 47,267 shares stake. Bamco Incorporated invested in 1.53% or 9.76M shares. 88,436 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Communications L P. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.03% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc owns 76,558 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,391 shares. Next Inc stated it has 139 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ct has 1.69% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.33 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 3,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co owns 1.20M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 4.49M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 475,070 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gfs Llc invested in 12,000 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability owns 17,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.4% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 60,000 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 821,665 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,400 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 613,009 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11.38 million shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 6,028 shares. Cibc Markets reported 235,688 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 831 shares. Blair William Il holds 239,253 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 48,858 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 7,750 shares.