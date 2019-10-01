Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position by $1.33 Million; As Danaher (Put) (DHR) Market Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted by $7.38 Million Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR) by 99.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 104,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 2.00M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.25 million shares traded or 49.39% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 11,000 shares. Bluestein R H Commerce invested in 8,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com reported 84,032 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 13,349 shares stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,581 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.19% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 8,396 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,632 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,165 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.85% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 130 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank Trust. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3.31M shares. 139 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Corp.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 125,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,905 shares to 185,625 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 157,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,226 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,945 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability holds 50,000 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 57,400 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has 7,371 shares. City accumulated 206 shares. Eqis Cap Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 11,296 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 20,012 shares. 33,040 were accumulated by Alley Ltd Company. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated owns 31,219 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Llc invested in 55,004 shares. Geode Mgmt holds 0.3% or 8.66 million shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.45% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Raymond James Trust Na has 10,572 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments holds 46,813 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.