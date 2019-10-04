Credit Capital Investments Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Trimmed by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $1.36 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 3.84 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 1.49M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Final Results in its Offers to Exchange Twenty-Three Series of Notes Issued by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Holding Company, Anadarko Finance Company and Kerr-McGee Corporation For Occidental Notes – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 331,424 are held by Bridgewater Associate L P. Ariel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 293,195 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 224,505 shares. Coastline Tru has 0.27% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fayez Sarofim Comm owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 167,362 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com stated it has 0.66% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Swedbank reported 1.48M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 535,366 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 7,800 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fulton State Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 1.66 million shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 169,226 shares. Dana Invest Advisors holds 0.41% or 167,100 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Natural Fund holds 0.21% or 26,200 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,273 shares. Ww Invsts has 5.81M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.07% or 51,741 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.14% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 567,251 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Amalgamated Bancshares has 47,801 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,372 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And Tru reported 130 shares stake. Synovus Corporation stated it has 71 shares.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.