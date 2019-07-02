Credit Capital Investments Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Trimmed by $675,000; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Value Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $2.94 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 1.81M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 25.49 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.27 million were reported by Axa. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,570 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hightower Advsr Llc accumulated 1.78 million shares. 22,100 were reported by Nexus Mngmt. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 474,300 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 454,745 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Moreover, Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 34,780 were accumulated by Kingfisher Capital Llc. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 143,697 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Amer And Management holds 27,023 shares. Kempner Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 257,766 shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc has 3.81M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Bank of America Stock Looks Set To Retake The $30 Level – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Record Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 114,864 shares to 315,774 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CommScope (COMM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Trump Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CommScope -17.5% as Q2 guidance comes up short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is CommScope (COMM) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Home Depot, Ball Corporation And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.