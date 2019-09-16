Credit Capital Investments Maintains Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); Freshpet (FRPT) Shares Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 401,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 717,721 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 315,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.52M market cap company. The stock increased 17.17% or $0.395 during the last trading session, reaching $2.695. About 16.86M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 51,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.48M, up from 993,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 200,730 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 12,288 shares. Sei Invests invested in 11,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 437,055 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,780 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 56,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 34,861 shares in its portfolio. 330 were accumulated by Next Fin. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 522,902 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parkside Bankshares Tru accumulated 1,320 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Friday, June 14.

