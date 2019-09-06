Credit Capital Investments Lowered Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Price Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Stake Increased by Peconic Partners Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 9.51M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ims stated it has 67,567 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 324.40M shares. Dubuque Savings Bank holds 12,252 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 16,514 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs accumulated 256,211 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.1% or 16,352 shares. 22.71 million are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Meridian Investment Counsel invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spears Abacus Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.27M shares. Cna Fin Corporation reported 1.73% stake. Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd reported 38,188 shares. Jbf accumulated 300,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

