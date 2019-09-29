Credit Capital Investments Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Viacom (VIAB) Position by $1.15 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 184.24% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Viacom (VIAB) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 39,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.46M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Viacom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 84,497 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 516,171 shares. Amarillo Bancorp reported 0.15% stake. 10,535 are held by Colony Grp Limited. Cetera Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 27,806 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 83,321 shares. Omers Administration invested in 198,900 shares. Epoch Inv Prns holds 0.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1.74 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 847,340 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 3,200 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,292 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 64,003 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 1.19 million shares. Motco invested in 357 shares or 0% of the stock.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 33,859 shares to 949,809 shares, valued at $371.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 8,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).