Credit Capital Investments Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Holder Sabby Management Has Lowered Position by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 29,720 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,700 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Calamos Ltd Liability Com holds 778,094 shares. 106,827 were reported by Hills Bancorp And Tru. Macnealy Hoover Inv reported 31,654 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability accumulated 491,776 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,645 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 9.46M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 227,166 were reported by Chem National Bank. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 589,658 shares. Bennicas And Assoc reported 9,430 shares. Zacks Investment owns 1.50 million shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 27.99M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

