Credit Capital Investments Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Targa Res (TRGP) Stake Held by Heronetta Management Lp

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 729,046 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 12.70 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.