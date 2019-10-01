Credit Capital Investments Increases Position in Continental Resources (CLR); As Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Decreased Position by $355,875

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 53,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 219,914 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 1.79 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. Another trade for 38,600 shares valued at $1.50M was made by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.33% or 69,106 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 42,653 shares. Parkside Bank & holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp invested in 31,205 shares. State Street Corporation reported 3.21 million shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Communications Ltd invested in 74,120 shares. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Com accumulated 2.54% or 47,000 shares. Phocas, a California-based fund reported 540 shares. British Columbia Investment, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 158,248 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridgewater Assocs LP has 83,616 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Mgmt Llc holds 14,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 623,800 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13D Limited Liability Corp owns 23,360 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 7 are owned by Ruggie Grp. Oakworth Cap invested in 166 shares. Bluestein R H owns 3,000 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.06% or 1.73 million shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 0.37% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 91,836 were reported by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 20,973 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 13,377 shares. Bailard reported 8,530 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 9,371 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $115.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.