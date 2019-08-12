Credit Capital Investments Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $590,000 as Shares Declined; Quantum Capital Management Increased Cutera (CUTR) Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 7.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 214,666 shares traded or 86.60% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 391,940 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 100,484 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 11,560 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,385 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 21,800 shares. North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 10,632 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 42,157 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 4,465 shares. 16,140 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Blackrock accumulated 2.02 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 41,733 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 14,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 3,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares to 425,016 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,115 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors owns 28,889 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 124,821 were accumulated by Violich Management. Stanley invested in 38,730 shares or 0.56% of the stock. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 41,267 are owned by First Bancorp. Blume Cap Mngmt reported 3,220 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 278,023 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 19,257 shares. Becker Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Altfest L J Company has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 208,803 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank invested in 91,535 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 60,544 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tompkins Corp owns 79,814 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.