Credit Capital Investments Holds Holding in At&T (T); Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holder Brown Advisory Lifted Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 151.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 23,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 39,656 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 15,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 348,862 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 130,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 115,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,210 shares to 6,103 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 23,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,396 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

