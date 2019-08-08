Credit Capital Investments Holding In Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Was Increased; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $2.72 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.03 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.96. About 260,323 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.335. About 2.97M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $205,147 activity. Another trade for 319 shares valued at $54,806 was made by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.