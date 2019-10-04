Credit Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Price Rose; Nokota Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Cheniere Energy (Call) (LNG)

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 15.99M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (LNG) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 106,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.45M, up from 893,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 540,571 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Year in Review: Top 5 stories from Texas energy in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

