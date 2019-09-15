Credit Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding by $1.33 Million; Bailard Cut Its Holding in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $420,900

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561,000, down from 15,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 393,866 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 9,830 shares to 22,430 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 36,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 57,185 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Com has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 73,700 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,179 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,396 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 577,777 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 39,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Lc. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 202,964 shares. Glenmede Communications Na has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 195,000 are held by North Run Ltd Partnership. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 47,188 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 45,657 shares in its portfolio.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 653 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 59,609 shares stake. Maple Capital Management Incorporated has 2.24% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 213,086 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 348,249 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 425,092 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 10,195 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 9 shares. Montecito Bank reported 0.15% stake. Us State Bank De holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 12,868 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Private Advisor Group Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Slate Path Capital LP has 101,000 shares.