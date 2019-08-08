Credit Capital Investments Has Raised Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake; BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (BNPQF) Shorts Raised By 99.38%

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 57.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 114,864 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 315,774 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 200,910 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $846.15M valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 9.44 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) had an increase of 99.38% in short interest. BNPQF’s SI was 96,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 99.38% from 48,400 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 30 days are for BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF)’s short sellers to cover BNPQF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1,476 shares traded. BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More shun U.S. private prison financing – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seeing How The ETF Sausage Is Made (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BNP Paribas – Buy This Out Of Favour French Bank – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BNP Paribas SA 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNP Paribas isn’t interested in Commerzbank acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.25 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Markets, International Financial Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and online savings and brokerage, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup downgraded the shares of NBR in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 64,677 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 29.19 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 584,963 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 17,500 shares. 40,000 are owned by Bell Bankshares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 295,348 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% or 44,800 shares. 10.84M are owned by State Street Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 601,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G invested in 2% or 9.48M shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 90,638 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity. Restrepo William J bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.