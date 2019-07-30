Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position; Digirad (DRAD) Sentiment Is 0.36

Digirad Corp (DRAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold equity positions in Digirad Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 7.70 million shares, down from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Digirad Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 57.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 114,864 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock rose 22.62%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 315,774 shares with $1.09M value, up from 200,910 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $987.78M valuation. The stock increased 29.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 26.86 million shares traded or 87.08% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Cannell Capital Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation for 2.23 million shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 295,168 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 979,417 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Albion Financial Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 13,100 shares.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.89 million. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 20,191 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.23% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 5.56M shares. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 988,425 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cooperman Leon G owns 9.48 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3,520 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Florida-based Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 737,343 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 221,689 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 5,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of NBR in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 4 report. Citigroup maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, February 28.