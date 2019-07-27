Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Price Declined; Warburg Pincus Lowered Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holding by $184.71 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 4.60M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 130,637 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. Another trade for 22.50M shares valued at $146.48 million was sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.. WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.15 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.