Credit Capital Investments Decreased Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stake as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 8,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 159,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 488,085 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Completes a 33-Megawatt Wind Farm, Its First in Japan; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,606 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,833 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 125,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).