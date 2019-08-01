Credit Capital Investments Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $675,000 as Share Value Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Upped Position by $306,350 as Share Price Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 1.85M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 15.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 29,742 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Smith Moore reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Centurylink reported 1.26% stake. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 1.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.70 million shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.72M shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2.11 million shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust & Tru Mi reported 11,257 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Frontier, a Texas-based fund reported 138,592 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt accumulated 501,550 shares or 2.05% of the stock. E&G Advisors Lp holds 70,738 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Limited holds 0.56% or 301,047 shares. Haverford Fincl holds 29,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 11.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,000 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.