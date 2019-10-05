Credit Agricole S A Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $7.28 Million; Ntv Asset Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Lifted by $1.12 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 43,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 174,364 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, up from 131,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 0.06% or 14,304 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Financial Service Ltd Liability owns 7,245 shares. Barnett & accumulated 7,517 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ent Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 24,242 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Fl invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 12,682 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 1.05 million shares. Coldstream invested in 164,742 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 55,340 were reported by Burney Com. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 728,413 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, United Fire Gp has 1.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 60,025 are owned by A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. 106,482 were reported by Murphy Capital Mgmt. 124,262 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Liability. Woodmont Invest Counsel invested in 0.16% or 21,968 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,630 shares to 68,834 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,646 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

