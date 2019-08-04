Credit Agricole S A Upped American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake By $752,810; Cognios Capital Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position

Credit Agricole S A increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 100.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 9,070 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 18,070 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 9,000 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $43.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Cognios Capital Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 25.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 10,375 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 50,744 shares with $4.95M value, up from 40,369 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $312.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.66 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda

Credit Agricole S A decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 22,434 shares to 46,368 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 76,000 shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc (NYSE:EDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial holds 1,805 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 15,628 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bollard Limited Liability holds 389,727 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 9,929 shares. Proshare Ltd Company reported 103,388 shares. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 72,782 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 100 shares stake. 25,614 are owned by Raymond James Na. 215 are owned by Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Amer Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 140,391 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware accumulated 7,494 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 9.63 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 35.63M shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. J.P. Morgan upgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Daiwa Securities maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.