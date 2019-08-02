Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Position by $2.21 Million; Valuation Declined; American Tower (AMT) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Stake by $1.62 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $215.82. About 1.24M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 33,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 50,489 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 83,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 242,045 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares to 469,504 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf by 416,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 1,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc invested 2.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,583 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc stated it has 1,917 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 10,666 shares. Logan Capital Incorporated has 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,165 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Yorktown Mngmt & Research stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barbara Oil reported 0.7% stake. Condor reported 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian Tru Com reported 491,654 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2,899 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 0.04% or 27,525 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Growth Management LP holds 3.03% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.04% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 988,775 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 372 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Inc has 0.1% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 32,500 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 617,344 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3,411 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 132,974 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 5,630 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance stated it has 176,905 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc accumulated 6,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 838,835 shares to 840,588 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

