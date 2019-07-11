Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Nice LTD (NICE) Position as Share Value Rose; Wills Financial Group Decreased Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,152 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.99. About 49,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 281,704 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12,574 shares to 73,176 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year's $0.54 per share. NICE's profit will be $63.21M for 35.78 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.21M for 35.78 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares to 3,378 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).