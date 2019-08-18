Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Its Interdigital (IDCC) Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Visa (V) Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased Interdigital Inc (IDCC) stake by 26.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 8,752 shares as Interdigital Inc (IDCC)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 24,000 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 32,752 last quarter. Interdigital Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 807,784 shares traded or 89.42% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 7,688 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 620,677 shares with $96.94 million value, down from 628,365 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Credit Agricole S A increased Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 142,977 shares to 301,214 valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 88,142 shares and now owns 190,101 shares. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 136,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 287,273 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 65,932 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 499,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 4,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 35,107 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 18,720 shares. Regal Advisors Llc holds 26,306 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,259 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,536 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 1.11% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 3,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 3.45% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 112,130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pure Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,472 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 243,940 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Signature Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 2.59% or 301,400 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.06% or 94,200 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.24% or 77,338 shares. L & S Advsrs holds 1.13% or 53,762 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 559,486 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 24,982 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And invested in 2.44% or 160,351 shares. Conning accumulated 35,262 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies holds 52,408 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 8.24 million shares stake.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 80,790 shares to 312,250 valued at $59.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 340,000 shares and now owns 740,000 shares. Urogen Pharma Ltd was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1.

