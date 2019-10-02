Credit Agricole S A Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Raised by $400,800 as Share Price Rose; Hikari Power LTD Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lifted by $3.15 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 415,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 381,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 2.33M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD DID NOT DISCUSS VIDEOCON LOAN ISSUE IN MONDAY’S MEETING; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68 million, up from 290,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 7.43M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Contact Lens Solution Seen as Possible Risk for Alcon (ALC) – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drugmakers pursue new plan to wrap opioid suits – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Saint Francis joins group of 26 Tenn. hospitals in lawsuit against opioid cos. – Memphis Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Geron Stock Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verus Financial Inc reported 4,203 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Lc invested in 370 shares. Endurance Wealth has 34,396 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.26% or 77,913 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 6.94 million shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 34,968 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Shayne Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 58,522 were accumulated by Lincoln Corporation. The Missouri-based Cortland Inc Mo has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 16,128 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.64 million shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 32,460 shares to 42,420 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Millsinc (NYSE:GIS) by 213,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 29,000 shares to 18,266 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 90,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,805 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH).