Credit Agricole S A Stake In Discovery (DISCA) Was Has Lifted; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Raised Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 46,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 197,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 150,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.71 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.65 million, up from 22,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $19.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.74. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,299 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER).

