Credit Agricole S A Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Has Cut by $2.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 16,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 67,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 84,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 1,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Management invested in 3,368 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 86,804 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd owns 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mason Street Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 86,454 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 26,160 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,126 shares. Arrow Fin invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Two Sigma Securities Llc owns 2,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares to 245,636 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Has An AMD Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,196.04 down -6.49 points – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.