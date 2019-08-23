Credit Agricole S A Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position By $1.49 Million; TIMBERLINE RESOURCES (TLRS) Sellers Decreased By 1.59% Their Shorts

Credit Agricole S A increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 26.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 35,367 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 166,871 shares with $7.09 million value, up from 131,504 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 8.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. TLRS’s SI was 6,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 6,300 shares previously. With 28,100 avg volume, 0 days are for TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s short sellers to cover TLRS’s short positions. It closed at $0.085 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Asgn Inc stake by 7,000 shares to 21,000 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 3,646 shares and now owns 985 shares. Coty Inc (Put) (NYSE:COTY) was reduced too.

