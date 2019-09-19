Credit Agricole S A Raised Its Incyte (INCY) Position; Kimberly Clark Has 0.88 Sentiment

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 395 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 450 cut down and sold stock positions in Kimberly Clark Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 238.43 million shares, down from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten holdings increased from 11 to 14 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 405 Increased: 294 New Position: 101.

Credit Agricole S A increased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 17.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 19,195 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 126,515 shares with $10.75 million value, up from 107,320 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $17.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 288,452 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.24 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 178,462 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,492 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 220,501 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 3.07% in the stock. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 401,089 shares.

The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 513,785 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.77 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More important recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.13’s average target is 15.27% above currents $79.06 stock price. Incyte had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, September 5 by JMP Securities. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,751 shares to 39,066 valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 9,500 shares. Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) was reduced too.