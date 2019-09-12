Credit Agricole S A Raised Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position by $753,600; Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) as Stock Value Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 50,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 150,240 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 375,611 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 23,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 134,489 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88 million, down from 158,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 104,856 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 56,945 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 39,453 shares. Cls Ltd Liability holds 0% or 178 shares. State Street owns 3.04 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 56,709 are owned by Axa. Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 4,250 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 31,250 were accumulated by Sit Invest Associate. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Oppenheimer Communications invested in 0.02% or 5,595 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability accumulated 3,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invs Co invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares to 446,380 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Infineon Technologies Ag Spons.

