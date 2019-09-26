Credit Agricole S A Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Position by $303,156

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 415,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 381,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 7.11 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 9,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 5,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 415,666 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,206 shares to 17,206 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc by 86,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,611 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9,249 shares to 8,082 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raymond James, entities to pay $15M fine for improperly charging advisory fees – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Investorplace.com” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank holds 6,339 shares. Art Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 8,235 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Company reported 9,860 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Private Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Smithfield Tru Communication has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 75 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Magnetar Financial Ltd has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 366 were accumulated by Motco. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 17,800 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Daiwa Secs Gp owns 4,761 shares. 111,775 are held by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Robecosam Ag owns 1,650 shares.