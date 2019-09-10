Credit Agricole S A Maintains Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); American Tower (AMT) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.90 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $216.15. About 3.79M shares traded or 114.91% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 6810.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 66,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 67,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 7.88 million shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Company owns 34,100 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 10,431 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com invested in 0.96% or 36,085 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 43,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 18,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motco has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 12,164 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 94,772 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Ltd. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 172 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Principal Gp has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Element Cap Llc stated it has 769,011 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Artisan Partners LP holds 5.06M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.04M shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock in the $40s – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Will Reward Buy-and-Hold Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 40,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 9,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,221 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,662 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 19 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16,555 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 38,975 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Morgan Stanley invested in 3.56 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Homrich Berg has 4,917 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tompkins Corporation owns 380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 313 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hartford Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,313 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability reported 383,975 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).