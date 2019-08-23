Credit Agricole S A Lowered Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake By $762,756; Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is -0.68% below currents $36.92 stock price. Perficient had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura initiated Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27. Barrington maintained Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiate

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 40.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Credit Agricole S A decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 32.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 22,434 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 46,368 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 68,802 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 60,400 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT

Credit Agricole S A increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 12,574 shares to 73,176 valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 48,496 shares and now owns 183,905 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Burney Company has 15,225 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group stated it has 942 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,279 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 17,439 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 106,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 7,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 114,310 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc accumulated 253,354 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Proshare Advsr invested in 8,682 shares. 89,012 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 44,283 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.88M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Werner (WERN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Military Friendly® Silver Employer – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Marten Announces $0.65 Special Dividend – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. It has a 41.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Perficient (PRFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Perficient (PRFT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRFT vs. GIB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Perficient (PRFT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire’s Growing Partner Base to Boost Business Prospects – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Perficient, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 30,540 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,415 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 18,275 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 141,103 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 34,101 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Citadel Ltd Company invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 64,945 shares. Oak Assocs Oh owns 0.05% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 29,165 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 50,595 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 12,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 110,620 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity. $24,848 worth of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was bought by Wimberly Gary on Tuesday, March 12.