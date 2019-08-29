Credit Agricole S A Lowered Rambus Del (RMBS) Stake By $940,000; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Colfax (CFX)

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 27.18% above currents $26.34 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

Credit Agricole S A decreased Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) stake by 48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 94,000 shares as Rambus Inc Del (RMBS)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 101,832 shares with $1.06M value, down from 195,832 last quarter. Rambus Inc Del now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 205,111 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q REV. $46.4M, EST. $97.0M; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS)

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

The stock increased 4.03% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 164,042 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 16,745 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 58,000 shares. Diamond Hill Capital invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Proshare Limited Co owns 8,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 107 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Alliancebernstein L P owns 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 160,380 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 102 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 25,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Systematic Mngmt L P reported 166,926 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 16,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colfax Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A increased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 46,250 shares to 197,015 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 9,070 shares and now owns 18,070 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.