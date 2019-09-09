Credit Agricole S A Lifted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Greatmark Investment Partners Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Upped by $802,974

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 816.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc owns 146,893 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Northstar Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 78,107 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Communication has 135 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.09% or 112,129 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Com holds 3,507 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 1.99 million were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 6,543 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 6,532 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Company owns 2,108 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc reported 0.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Swift Run Cap Mgmt owns 3,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc reported 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 42,310 shares to 22,880 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vectrus Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

